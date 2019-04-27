East End’s Miss Marvel passes on

The East End community is in mourning following the passing of stalwart Marvel McLaughlin.

Ms. McLaughlin died Friday (26 April) around 9 o’clock.

Sports Councilor David Wight posted about Ms. McLaughlin’s passing, saying the community has lost a “great lady.”

Ms. McLaughlin was known for her culinary skills.

She had the honour of cooking for the Queen when she touched down on our shores and was the original cook at Country and Western restaurant.

She also cooked for The Brasserie.

Ms. McLaughlin was 86-years-old.

