Football: Elite smash Scholars in Women’s Premier league

A seven-goal second half onslaught helped Elite Sports Club to a 7-0 win over Scholars International Sports Club Sunday (14 April) in Week 11 of the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) Women;’s Premier League held at the Ed Bush Playing Field.

In the 57th minute, a Shanice Monteith chip found Amy Mobley on pace who struck the opener past keeper Maritza Miller-McLaughlin for a 1-0 lead. In the 65th minute, Mobley found a streaking Stoyanna Stewart who out ran the defense and struck low for a 2-0 lead. In the 69th minute, Mobley created another scoring chance cutting through a lax Scholars defense to find an unmarked Ethana Villalobos for her first of two goals on the night for a night to make it 3-0. After a Nessa Godet penalty widened the lead to 4-0, Monteith struck a bullet up outside the box for a 5-0 lead. A late Tyanna Jan added the seventh goal in the 90th minute.

“In the first half, we were casual so we picked the pace up in the second half,” said Monteith. “Coach gave us a good talk, and we got the goals we needed and the three points.”

In the second game of the week, Sunset Football Club forfeited versus Roma United.

Elite (7-4-0) remain undefeated on the season to lead the Women’s Premier League with 25 points, followed by Scholars (5-3-2) with 18 points, Sunset F.C. (3-2-3) with 11 points and Roma United (1-1-8) with 4 points.

View week three results of the CIFA Challenge League here.

