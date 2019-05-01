Former tennis club boss jailed for thefts

Former Cayman Islands Tennis Club manager Robert Seward has been sentenced to six years and eight months imprisonment for thefts and other finance-related crimes he committed during his tenure.

On Tuesday (30 April) Mr. Seward was handed the sentence in Grand Court.

He pleaded guilty to thefts totaling $280,908.

Those thefts started in January 2015 and spanned under three years.

One of the amounts he admitted to taking from accounts belonging to the tennis club was repaid.

That amount was roughly $117, 000.

The varying terms of imprisonment for each offence were ordered to run concurrently by the judge. The highest term for the offences was four years, eight months.

