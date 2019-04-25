Hew: Negotiations with Printer’s Way couple ongoing

As of Wednesday (24 April) Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew says negotiations are still ongoing with George Town couple Keith and Ida Morrison.

They are the elderly couple whose home is close to the new Printer’s Way roundabout by the airport which is part of the airport expansion project.

We brought you their story last month.

They said they fear for their safety as they believe the new roundabout brings traffic dangerously close to their home.

Recently, in the LA, Minister Hew addressed the fact that there is a lack of recourse for individuals like the Morrisons.

“The Ministry in conjunction with other relevant ministries and the National Roads Authority are presently reviewing the roads law and will be looking at the incorporation of this issue into the claims process amongst others,” Mr. Hew said.

The matter was raised in the LA by George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan.

