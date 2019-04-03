HRC on same-sex ruling: ‘It’s no threat to marriage’

Cayman’s Human Rights Commission says legalising same-sex marriages is no threat to the institution of marriage.

On Monday (2 April) the Commission weighed in on the debate on same-sex marriages.

It comes on the heels of Chief Justice Anthony Smellie’s ruling in the Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush case.

On Friday (29 March), the court ruled in the couple’s favour making same-sex marriages legal here.

In its statement Tuesday the Commission said this judgment should be welcomed by all.

The commission said Chief Justice Smellie’s ruling is tremendously significant constitutional law.

It said the Chief Justice was clear that his ruling “in no way threatens the institution of marriage, in fact, the institution is strengthened.”

“The Chief justice has affirmed the constitutionally protected rights of Vickie and Chantelle and many others in committed same-sex relationships. Equally, the rights and freedoms of all other individuals in the Cayman Islands, including rights of religious freedom, are similarly affirmed and protected,” the statement added.

The HRC said it will wait for the Chief Justice’s full judgment before making a more detailed statement.

And on Wednesday (3 April) Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin will address the ruling in the Legislative Assembly when lawmakers hold their first meeting for 2019.

Read the HRC’s statement:

HRC’s Statement on Same-Sex Marriage Ruling_01 04 19

