Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Culture News Politics

Human Rights Commission blasts ‘ill-considered’ appeal

April 4, 2019
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The Human Rights Commission comes out guns blazing at what it calls government’s ‘ill-considered’ appeal of the same-sex marriage decision.

The HRC said the Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush trial has already cost the public hundreds of thousands of dollars, and an appeal would cost many hundreds of thousands more.

The Commission blasted government for committing public money to an appeal before reading the full judgment, and suggested that the money might be better spent on other social programmes.

In its three page statement, the HRC said any appeal by government is ‘weak to the point of being unarguable.’

“This appeal seeks to perpetuate discrimination and if successful would remove protections from all minorities, not just same-sex couples.” reads one section. “Inexplicably, it was brought without even reviewing the full judgment. Unforgivably, it will also deprive vulnerable members of our community of access to the much-needed funds which will be wasted litigating it.”

When contacted, the Premier’s office declined to comment on the statement.

Read the Commission’s full statement:

HRC’s Statement on Gov Appeal Decision_04 04 19 (1)

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – April 2019
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: