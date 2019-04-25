Juvenile turtle found dead, DOE issues fishing line warning

A grisly find on Earth Day as a dead juvenile green turtle is discovered near the North Sound’s duck pond cay.

According to the Department of Environment, the turtle was entangled in fishing line.

It is urging the public to use any of the 40 collection sites around the island to safely discard fishing lines.

The DOE said it is especially important as the nesting season for turtles officially starts.

Coupled with the danger of entanglement, turtles also face challenges from Sargassum sweeping local shores.

DOE’s Research Officer Dr. Janice Blumenthal is urging caution when clearing Sargassum.

“So if anyone has Sargassum come on to their beach we ask them to contact the Department of Environment and we can quickly check if there are any turtles nests in the area and give people permission that takes that into account in terms of avoiding any impacts,” she said.

To learn more head over to: http://doe.ky/

