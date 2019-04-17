Tomlinson Furniture
Culture Environment News

Kids Sea Camp celebrates 15 years in Cayman

April 17, 2019
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Children as young as five years old are experiencing the wonders of Cayman’s marine environment at Kids Sea Camp.

Eight and nine year old PADI Seals learn basic skills of scuba diving and execute ‘aqua-missions’ in the swimming pool at Cobalt Coast resort. They can dive in open water to depths of 20 feet.

Junior open water divers age 10 through 12 can experience Cayman’s coral reefs to a depth of 40 feet.

“They’re really just a joy to dive with, when I’m driving with adults they’re very like steadfast and serious out in the water and it’s hard to tell if they’re having a great time, but when you’re in the water with kids, it’s like diving in a human bait-ball, it’s awesome,” said Kids Sea Camp founder and president Margo Peyton.

Younger kids, ages five to seven view marine life from the surface on snorkeling trips.

Kids Sea Camp has been coming to Cayman for 15 years.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – April 2019
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: