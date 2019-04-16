Tomlinson Furniture
Let's Talk Sports: Volleyball ready for return of NORECA

April 15, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Less than two weeks away from the NORCECA Beach Volleyball Tour stop in Grand Cayman, we sit down with Cayman Islands Volleyball President Kennedy McGowan and national women’s player Jessica Wolfenden.

Wolfenden will be making her 12th appearance on the NORCECA tour this weekend after nearly two years away from Cayman’s beach volleyball programme. She’ll team with long time partner Stefania Gandolfi in Cayman, while competing with Marissa Harrison in Aguascalientes, La Isla de San Marcos 18-22 April in the first date of the tour calendar.

After a 12-month hiatus, the NORCECA tour makes it’s return to Cayman for a tenth year 26-28 April. Mr. McGowan hopes the programme can put it’s best foot forward in front of the home crowd after taking a gap year for programme development.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

