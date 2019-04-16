Let’s Talk Sports: Volleyball ready for return of NORECA

Less than two weeks away from the NORCECA Beach Volleyball Tour stop in Grand Cayman, we sit down with Cayman Islands Volleyball President Kennedy McGowan and national women’s player Jessica Wolfenden.

Wolfenden will be making her 12th appearance on the NORCECA tour this weekend after nearly two years away from Cayman’s beach volleyball programme. She’ll team with long time partner Stefania Gandolfi in Cayman, while competing with Marissa Harrison in Aguascalientes, La Isla de San Marcos 18-22 April in the first date of the tour calendar.

After a 12-month hiatus, the NORCECA tour makes it’s return to Cayman for a tenth year 26-28 April. Mr. McGowan hopes the programme can put it’s best foot forward in front of the home crowd after taking a gap year for programme development.

