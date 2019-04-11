LGBT advocates ask Vatican to denounce criminilisation of homosexuality

A delegation including the Inter-American Institute of Human Rights has asked the Vatican to denounce the criminalisation of homosexuality.

LGBT activist Dr. Leonardo Raznovich, in a private audience with the Secretary of State of the Holy See last Friday (5 April), called on the Roman Catholic Church to clarify its official position on LGBT criminalisation, which he described as an ‘intolerable affront to human dignity.’

Dr. Raznovich said the historic meeting was the first time the Vatican has formally discussed LGBT criminalisation and said he hopes it marks the beginning of a constructive dialogue with the Church.

