LGBT advocates ask Vatican to denounce criminilisation of homosexuality

April 10, 2019
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

A delegation including the Inter-American Institute of Human Rights has asked the Vatican to denounce the criminalisation of homosexuality.

LGBT activist Dr. Leonardo Raznovich, in a private audience with the Secretary of State of the Holy See last Friday (5 April), called on the Roman Catholic Church to clarify its official position on LGBT criminalisation, which he described as an ‘intolerable affront to human dignity.’

Dr. Raznovich said the historic meeting was the first time the Vatican has formally discussed LGBT criminalisation and said he hopes it marks the beginning of a constructive dialogue with the Church.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

