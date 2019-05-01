Tomlinson Furniture
Local Venezuelan community reacts to claims of political “coup”

April 30, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Local Venezuelans offering prayers for their fellow countrymen.
This as unrest grows inside the borders of our Latin American neighbour.
On Tuesday (30 April) thousands took to the streets in violent protests, in what the Venezuelan army calls a coup.
According to the 2017 compendium of statistics some 32 Venezuelans hold work permits here and Caymanian/Venezuelan resident Margott Lares said they are rallying together to keep watch over the latest developments in Caracas.

On Tuesday (30 April) Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with Ms. Lares to discuss the escalating political unrest in Venezuela.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

