Lord Ahmad in Bermuda: Assures OTs on FAC report

The UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee report also featured in Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin’s London meeting.

That report calls for sweeping changes like voting rights and rights to stand for election for Britons residing in overseas territories.

It also calls for same-sex marriages to be legalised across OTs.

This week UK Overseas Territories minister Lord Tariq Ahmad visited Bermuda.

There he addressed the issue directly at a media briefing.

“But I think all these things have to be carefully looked at, they are not things that can be effected overnight so one should not get up and be alarmist about these issues. It’s the recommendation of the committee and like with all recommendations of the committee the UK government looks at those recommendations and will respond accordingly, there will be an official response,” said Lord Ahmad.

He said that response to the committee’s report will be issued in due course.

As for voting rights, Lord Ahmed said that should be left to OT governments.

The UK FAC, in its report, said “it does not accept that there is any justification to deny legally resident British overseas territory and UK citizens the right to vote and to hold elected office.”

