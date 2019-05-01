Man found dead in Bodden Town

A 51-year-old Jamaican national is found dead in Bodden Town on Tuesday (30 April) morning.

Police said shortly before 8 a.m. officers responded to reports of a possible person in distress at an address on Bodden Town Road.

They said the person in question was not seen at work and co-workers were concerned.

When they arrived at the location they said they saw a man inside. He did not respond to their calls and they breached the home.

They found the man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The matter is under police investigation.

