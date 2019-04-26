Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News

Man who held baby hostage in Rock Hole appears in court

April 25, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
No bail for the man arrested in Monday’s (22 April) alleged hostage situation in Rock Hole.

39-year-old Joel Bodden was charged in connection with, what police called, a serious domestic incident. It happened on Luna lane. Thursday (25 April) Mr. Bodden appeared in court charged with child cruelty and threats to kill.

The charges stem from an incident in which Mr. Bodden allegedly used a knife to threaten officers.
He was holding a baby in his arms at the time. The officers tasered him before he was arrested.

Mr. Bodden was remanded to Northward prison.

He will return to court next week Monday (29 April.)

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

