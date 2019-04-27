Man wounded in George Town shooting

One man remains hospitalised after an early morning shooting in George Town Friday (26 April) morning.
The incident happened just after 1:20 a.m.
Police said they responded to a report of a shooting an address off South Church Street.
They said a man there sustained two gunshot wounds.
When officers arrived the victim was being transported to the hospital.
The RCIPS said the man is believed to have sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The matter is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the George Town police station at 949-4222.
