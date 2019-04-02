Marine parks expansion increases no-take zones from 14% to 48%

The Department of Environment opened its doors to the press Monday (1 April) to detail plans for marine park expansion announced by Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour last week during Prince Charles’ visit to the Cayman Islands.

The DOE called it the most significant expansion to Cayman’s marine parks system since it was established back in 1986.

The plan, approved by cabinet last week, more than doubles the area of no-take zones, where marine life cannot be taken for any reason, from 14% to 48%.

“We have actually managed to increase our no-take areas of protection significantly across the three islands, and that is in line with international recommendations on marine protected area management,” said DOE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie.

Ms. Ebanks-Petrie told reporters these marine parks enhancements have been in the works for nearly a decade, and were approved after an extensive public consultation.

No-dive zones will also be expanded across all three islands as part of the marine parks enhancements.

“You can get people who are not experienced divers doing a lot of damage, and when that happens 365 days a year, that’s a significant, that can be a significant problem for coral reefs,” said Ms. Ebanks-Petrie.

With Cabinet permission now secured, the DOE can put forward its instructions on to legal drafting, which will essentially put these marine parks maps into written regulations. After that, it’s up to Cabinet for final approval.

