More than a year later: HSA overtime probe still ongoing

April 10, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
One year on and there’s still no end to the Health Services Authority investigation into overtime irregularities at its security department.
On Wednesday (10 April) Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders raised the issue in the LA through a parliamentary question.
Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour shared that the independent external inquiry into overtime costs at HSA was completed, but the matter is not over.
“The Authority is now completing its own internal investigations further to the findings of the independent investigation as established in its HR policies and procedures manual. It is expected that the process will be completed by May 2019. In the interest of a fair process no further comment will be made at this time,” said Mr. Seymour.
Mr. Saunders said as a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) member he had information that says otherwise and he vowed to share that with the minister.
The overtime probe started last February after discrepancies in payments were flagged.
A number of employees were suspended when the investigation began.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

