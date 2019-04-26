Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News

New arrest in ongoing ACC probe, Suspect bailed

April 25, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A new arrest by police and Anti-Corruption Commission officials in an ongoing probe at the former Immigration department.
On Thursday (25 April) the ACC shared that they arrested a 55-year-old man from the Newlands area.
His arrest is connected to arrests made in October 2017, as well as, arrests in May and June last year.
The ACC did not share information as to why the man was arrested.
But previous news reports reveal one of the earlier arrests relate to an investigation around the English test given to foreign workers arriving in Cayman.
The man was detained on suspicion of bribery of a public officer, fraud on the government and breach of trust.

These are all offences under the Anti-Corruption Law.
The ACC said the suspect is not a public officer. He has since been bailed.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – April 2019
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: