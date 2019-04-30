NiCE programme set to help with Sargassum

Sargassum continues to be a problem on Cayman’s beaches. Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour said plans are in the works to have the NiCE programme workers help remove the annoying seaweed. Mr. Seymour said he thinks getting the NiCE programme on board to help clean the drifting seaweed could be a solution.

“I’ve been talking to caucus and Cabinet about this problem, talking to the Governor, the Deputy Governor and they have all agree that we have to do something to mitigate this. I have my ministry working on a paper for some months now trying to employee some persons from the NiCE programme to be able to do beach cleanups for sargassum and so forth,” said Mr. Seymour. NiCE programme project manager Levi Allen told Cayman 27 if during the summer sargassum is still existent on Cayman shores. “We will have workers clean it up to as far as their manual labour could assist with,” said Mr. Allen.

Mr. Seymour said dealing with sargassum is on the Government’s agenda but they also need to be penny-wise. “We want to ensure that we find the right one and one that is not too expensive cause sargassum boat and other methods are very expensive, a sargassum boat itself cost probably over a half million dollars,” said Mr. Seymour. The NiCE programme is set to restart this summer.

We reached out to Minister Seymour to determine how much funds, if any, was set aside by government to deal with Sargassum. He said, “It’s an ongoing discussion with caucus and the ministry at this point, we hope to have many different ways to combat this and not just one effort in cleaning the beach once it arrives on shore, the key thing is to look at neighboring countries and learn from their effort, trial, and failures so we don’t have to reinvent the wheel.”

