No arrests in South Church St. shooting: Victim in stable condition

No arrests yet into Friday’s (26 April) shooting in George Town.

Police said one man remains hospitalised in stable condition following that incident.

The shooting happened early Friday morning at an address off South Church Street.

Police said when they arrived on the scene the victim was already being transported to the Cayman Islands hospital.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting have not been released.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town police station at 949-4222.

