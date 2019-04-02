No word on Gov’t’s position on Marriage Law changes, Governor weighs in

No word Monday (1 April) from the government on whether it will appeal the Chief Justice’s ruling on Cayman’s marriage law.

On Friday (29 March) Chief Justice Hon. Anthony Smellie re-wrote Cayman’s definition of marriage immediately making same-sex marriages legal here.

The change came as the CJ ruled in favour of petitioners Chantelle Day and Vicki Bodden-Bush.

The definition of marriage was changed from a union between a man and a woman, to a union between two people as one anothers’ spouses.

That change took immediate effect.

Debate on the legislative change continues with two competing petitions circulating online.

On Monday (1 April) H.E. Governor Martyn Roper weighed in on the issue calling for tolerance.

Governor Roper said he recognises there are strongly held and differing views across the islands on the ruling.

However, “It is important that all our citizens can play an equal and active part in society free from discrimination as set out in our Constitution. This judgment provides equal rights for everyone, a point which I and former governors have previously emphasised.”

The governor adds Cayman’s judicial system underpins “our success. It protects our prosperity, constitution, good governance and our security.”

Read the CJ’s ruling summary: CJ judgment – same sex unions

Read the Governor’s statement: Media Release – Governor’s Statement on Same-Sex Marriage Ruling

