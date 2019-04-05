Nurse shark rescued from fish pot in protected area

The Department of Environment frees a nurse shark that was trapped in an illegally-positioned fish pot in South Sound’s replenishment zone.

The DOE said an alert snorkeler made the initial report last week, and conservation officers came to the rescue just in the nick of time.

The fish pot, which had an expired license tag, was pulled from the water.

The DOE is reminding the public that fish pots must be licensed, and cannot be used in marine protected areas.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

