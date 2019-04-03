OfReg seeks public input for proposed fuel dispensing regulations

Local regulator OfReg is seeking the public’s input to create fuel dispensing standards in the Cayman Islands.

On Tuesday (2 April) the regulator released its public discussion paper on the issue.

It said currently there is no consistent set of information in place when it comes to relevant equipment markings, colour-tag coding system or

nozzle sizing system, especially at consumers self-serve fuelling facilities.

It is seeking to change that through its proposal.

The deadline for public feedback on the discussion paper is 18 April.

Read the discussion paper at the link below:

