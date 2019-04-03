Tomlinson Furniture
OfReg seeks public input for proposed fuel dispensing regulations

April 2, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Local regulator OfReg is seeking the public’s input to create fuel dispensing standards in the Cayman Islands.
On Tuesday (2 April) the regulator released its public discussion paper on the issue.
It said currently there is no consistent set of information in place when it comes to relevant equipment markings, colour-tag coding system or
nozzle sizing system, especially at consumers self-serve fuelling facilities.
It is seeking to change that through its proposal.
The deadline for public feedback on the discussion paper is 18 April.

Read the discussion paper at the link below:

http://www.ofreg.ky/fuel/upimages/publication/DiscussionPaper-FuelDispenserRequirements_1554216615.pdf

Submissions may be filed as follows:
By e-mail to:
fuels@ofreg.ky
or by post:
Utility Regulation and Competition Office
P.O. Box 2502
Grand Cayman KY1- 1104
CAYMAN ISLANDS
or by courier:
Utility Regulation and Competition Office
3rd Floor, Alissta Towers
85 North Sound Rd.
Grand Cayman
CAYMAN ISLANDS

 

