One man show in Cayman: Students wowed by Kenyatta

This week Cayman’s students were treated to free live performances from visiting entertainer Stogie Kenyatta.

He’s known for his one-man show which he performed at the Harquail Theatre for the students.

Around 500 kids attended the two special performances of his play – The world is my home – The life of Paul Robeson.

Mr. Kenyatta said Mr. Robeson is an inspiration to many.

“He is one of the most influential artists of our time. He is unique because unlike some people who just right-brained Picasso was a painter, great singers, great artistes, great dancers, great athletes, great statesmen, Robeson was all of those,” said Mr. Kenyatta.

Mr. Kenyatta said this was his first visit to Cayman and promised it won’t be his last.

Mr. Kenyatta was in Cayman for a show hosted by the Cayman National Cultural Foundation (CNCF.)

