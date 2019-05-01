Tomlinson Furniture
Planning Authority parks new Refuel gas station plans

April 30, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The Central Planning Authority refuses Refuel’s application to build the $1.6 million gas station south of the Ritz Carlton hotel.
At present Refuel has one station in Industrial Park in George Town.

It was opened back in 2017.
The company is proposing to build a new 6-pump station and convenience store on a 5400 square-feet site on West Bay Road.
However, it faced several objections from residents in the area of the proposed site.
Among the complaints, there are already enough gas stations on West Bay Road.
It’s now up to refuel to appeal the Central Planning Authority’s decision.
Refuel CEO Dow Travers tells Cayman 27 he would not comment until he receives formal notice of planning’s decision on the project.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

