Police continue search for wanted man

Wanted man Daniel Wallace Rankine remains at large.

Police said they are continuing their search for Mr. Rankine who is wanted in connection with burglaries in the Bodden Town area.

On Monday (29 April) the RCIPS announced that they were seeking Mr. Rankine’s whereabouts.

Police said he is known to frequent the Bodden Town area and they are appealing for the public’s help to track him down.

Detectives are advising against approaching Mr. Rankine if he is spotted.

Instead, they said you should call the 911 communication centre immediately if you see him. You can contact the Bodden Town police station at 947-2220 or the confidential police tip line 949-7777 if you have information on Mr. Rankine’s whereabouts.

