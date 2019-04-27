Premier in UK: Cautions politicians to stay out of CI matters

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin warns UK politicians against intervening in domestic matters in the Cayman Islands.

The Premier was in London this week to further constitution reform talks with the UK government.

While there he met separately with Home Office and Foreign and Commonwealth Office officials.

The Premier’s office described those talks as “cordial and useful.”

A media statement on Friday (26 April) said the Premier tackled the issue of UK intervention while speaking at the Cayman Islands All Party Parliamentary group dinner on Wednesday (24 April) night in the House of Lords.

The Premier, in his media statement, said: “I included in my message a note of warning of the consequences of a UK Parliament; 4500 miles from the Cayman Islands interfering in local matters that are not only devolved, but in circumstances where they have no real understanding of local people and local affairs.”

As for the constitutional talks the Premier’s office said both Cayman and the UK government are keen to have the reform talks concluded and the proposed changes debated in the LA later this year.

Read the Premier’s London talks statement.

