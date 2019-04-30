Premier McLaughlin, team complete Monaco bike charity ride

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and his team competed in the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation’s annual charity bicycle ride.

Their aim was to raise Cayman’s maritime profile while raising funds for a good cause.

On Sunday (28 April) the Premier, together with his International Trade Ministry Chief Officer Eric Bush, local broadcaster and the Premier’s long-time cycling partner Orrett Connor and police inspector Andre Tahal hit the streets for an 87-mile ride from St. Tropez, France to Monaco.

Mr. Connor and Mr. Tahal paid their own way to compete in the event.

The Premier competed in the event at the invitation of Prince Albert of Monaco, whom he met last year during his trade trip to Monaco.

As head of the new Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs the Premier said engagements such as these build key linkages.

“In a market where relationships are key, it is important to not only show a presence but to do so consistently and whenever possible at the highest levels of government,” he said.

On Monday (29 April) the Premier, together with the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands, hosted a reception for yacht managers and yacht designers.

The Cayman delegation completed the challenging ride in good form, according to an Office of the Premier statement.

This was the first time that a team from the Caribbean participated in the charity ride. Mr. Connor was honoured with the “Silver Pedal” award for being the oldest cyclist to enter and finish the course.

The course, which winds through towns and mountains, took some seven hours to complete. The 100 riders contended with narrow winding roads, traffic and pedestrians. For the Cayman team not knowing the route made the trek challenging.

“It was made even more difficult by weather conditions, with temperatures around 60 degrees Fahrenheit and 23 mile-an-hour winds. The Premier was happy to have fellow Caymanian cyclists with him for mutual support and camaraderie over the course of the ride. The Cayman Islands was ably represented in the charity ride with all four successfully completing the course,” the statement said.

