Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Culture Environment News Politics

Prince on Cayman’s conservation efforts: Cayman can be an environmental beacon

April 1, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Environment Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour announced an expansion of marine parks system during Prince Charles’ whirlwind visit.
It was made as he toured the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park last Thursday (28 March.)
While the Heir to the Throne was there he opened the Rotary schoolhouse and toured the Blue Iguana recovery programme.
During his speech at Pedro St James, the prince commended local conservation efforts.
He said others have much to learn from the environmental work being done here.
“The Cayman Islands could become a shining example of best practice in integrated and genuinely sustainable management of its land-based and ocean resources. Such an integrated approach is not only essential to protect our eco-systems, but also particularly in the Cayman Islands case to protect the long term viability of economic sectors.”
You can view the Prince’s full speech on the Cayman 27 Facebook and YouTube pages.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – April 2019
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: