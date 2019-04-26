PTA welcomes GTPS improvements, OES rates progress as “satisfactory”

George Town Primary School earns a satisfactory grade.

That’s based on its work since recommendations were handed in from the 2014/2015 baseline inspection report.

The Office of Education Standards (OES) gave the school the passing grade in its recent follow-through report.

And it’s welcomed news for parents of students attending the government school.

The School’s co-Parent Teachers Association President (PTA) Salema Solomon-Berry said the progress was a team effort.

“They (students, teachers and school administrators) have worked diligently to work through the recommendations from the prior inspections and clearly they are making some progress with that. There is still a long way to go, but the fact that they made such improvement in such a short space of time goes to show that we are all working together and we are all committed to the progress of the school,” said Mrs. Solomon-Berry.

Last year the Office rated George Town Primary’s progress on the baseline recommendations as weak.

But in its third follow through evaluation things changed.

In assessing school between 8 April to 10 April, it found satisfactory progress.

This means the school is off the hook when it comes to follow-through inspections.

It will join the usual programme of full inspections which commenced in September 2018.

They looked at the six recommendations from the baseline inspections.

1) Improve teachers’ knowledge and effectiveness in teaching mathematics.

2) In lessons, ensure that appropriate provision is made for all abilities and that expectations match the ability of the students.

3) Provide regular practice in extended writing.

4) Extend the scope of students’ reading.

5) Improve the pace of working in lessons and provide clear learning objectives.

6) Mark students’ work consistently and promptly, provide them with clear guidance on ways to improve.

They said they gathered evidence through lesson observations and discussions with staff and students.

They looked at school documents and examination and assessment data.

The Office said overall there was satisfactory progress. The OES was pleased with the quality of teaching in Mathematics.

The assessment data showed most students from years 1 to 6 had made satisfactory progress in mathematics since the start of the academic year.

Mrs. Solomon-Berry said the teachers’ after-school programmes teaching parents Maths were also helpful.

She said they are aiming to continue the upward trend, but they need all the parents to get involved and government to send more resources their way.

