Raznovich discusses same-sex stay decision, presenting before Vatican

April 10, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Court of Appeal granting the government a stay of the Chief Justice’s same-sex marriage ruling is making headlines here and internationally.
On Wednesday (10 April) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with local LGBTQ advocate Attorney Leonardo Raznovich to discuss what’s next for his clients Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush.

He also discussed his presentation before the Vatican calling for the criminalization of homosexuality to be denounced.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

