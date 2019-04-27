Tomlinson Furniture
RCIPS phone lines, website down

April 27, 2019
A number of the RCIPS’ phone lines, as well as, its website went down Saturday (27 April.)

In a brief statement Saturday afternoon the RCIPS acknowledged the issue.

“We are experiencing technical difficulties and members of the public may not be able to reach the regular police stations number,” the RCIPS said.

The RCIPS advising the public to use the following lines if they are encountering difficulties; West Bay Police Station – 916-5474, George Town Police Station – 925-3203 and Bodden Town Police Station – 916-5612.

The emergency 911 line is not affected.

Do check back for updates.

