Rotaract Blue Cayman Islands shines spotlight on special needs

Rotaract Blue Cayman Islands will be shining the spotlight on those in our community bringing awareness to special needs issues and non-discrimination of disabled people.

The local group will be holding its annual Gala later this month.

The aim is to recognize individuals making a difference in our community.

Rotaract Blue Public Relations Chair Alanna Warwick-Smith said the event is also a way to give back to those who need it most.

“We recognize the special needs community in the Cayman Islands isn’t really represented so it’s a night where we get to honor the parents, the caretakers, the teachers and members of the community who aren’t normally recognized. All funds raised from the evening are distributed to our five main organizations in the islands so Special Olympics, Maple House, Sunrise Adult Training Center, Lighthouse School, and others,” said Ms. Warwick-Smith.

The 11th annual Open Arms Award Gala will be held on 25 May.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

