Tomlinson Furniture
Environment News

Single collision leaves one man in critical condition

April 25, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

One man remains in serious but stable condition Thursday (25 April) after a single car collision in George Town. Police said it happened just after 11:50 pm Wednesday on South church st, George Town. Police said the man hit a tree and was trapped in the vehicle when emergency responders arrived.

Smoke was seen coming from the vehicle. The Cayman Islands Fire Service freed the man from the vehicle and he was then transported to the hospital. The mater is currently under investigations by the traffic and road policing unit.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – April 2019
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: