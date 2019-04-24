Suspect tasered after hostage situation with a baby

A hostage situation in Rock Hole ends with a man being tasered and taken into custody.

The George Town man remained in police custody Tuesday (23 April) after police said he cut two female relatives with a knife.

He also used the knife to threaten officers at the scene while he held a baby in his arms and threatened to harm the child.

The whole incident unfolded on Luna Lane.

Police said armed officers and a trained police negotiator arrived at a residence on Luna lane, Rock Hole around 5:30 p.m. Monday (22 April) where they found two women outside a home with a man sitting on the porch of that home with a knife while holding a child. Police attempted to negotiate with the man, instead, they said he made threats to harm the child if the officers approached. Those threats lead to police deploying tasers to subdue the man. Resident Henry Miller has been living in Rock Hole for over 3 decades.

He said times have changed.

“We have crimes of all stages and degrees but not at that level, not where people are held hostage, that’s not what the Caymanian people is all about. We never had that type of reputation in the past and its a shame to know those types of things are slowly popping up,” said Mr. Miller. Cayman 27 spoke with one of the women involved in the incident she refused to go on camera, but she did say everything is under control now.

Police confirmed both women and the child were taken to the hospital and treated for minor physical injuries. The suspect has been detained on suspicion of making threats to kill, assault and abduction.

