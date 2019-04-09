Tomlinson Furniture
Swimming and Athletics communities partner on second annual Sealand Aquathlon

April 9, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) and 345 Athletics Club partnered once again Saturday (6 April) for the second annual Sealand Aquathlon. A mix of two-athlete relays and individual competitors tackled the course which included an 800-metre swim out of Governors Beach followed by a two-mile run down West Bay Road. Organizers say it’s aim was to create a dynamic event for both youth swimmers and runners in a fun day of competition.

“There’s only one other event like this, and it’s the stroke and stride,” said 345 Athletics Club Head Coach Derek Larner. “It’s a nice, fast event. Our young athletes love these short, fast, sprint-type events.”

Sealand owner C.J. Moore says the event is aimed at giving a platform of development for two of the biggest amateur associations in the Cayman Islands.

“It’s important for us as a community to continue to support athletes,” said Moore. “There is great potential in Cayman, and all the kids need is support, and an avenue to show that true potential.”

Moore’s son Zachary attends Saint Andrews School in Florida, and is a Stingray Swim Club member who most recently won silver and bronze in November’s Florida High School Athletics Association (FHSAA) District 1A Championships. This year, Zachary is set to swim the Boys 15-17 50,100 and 200 freestyle, as well as the 100 and 200 backstroke.

“I wanted to bring CARIFTA track and CARIFTA swimming athletes together,” said Moore. “Swimmers always go to one place, and track athletes go to another. So I wanted to create synergy, and have families run and swim together.”

Team Lake, which consisted of CARIFTA swimmer Jake Alberga crossed the finish line first with a time of 18:34. Patrick Harfield was the top individual clocking 20:01.

To view all the winners from the second annual Aquathlon click here.

 

 

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

