Ten Cayman dive sites to close under new Marine Park Enhancements

Enhanced marine parks regulations are soon on their way to Cabinet.

These include adding four new no-dive zones around Grand Cayman and one each in the sister islands.

The Department of Environment said the new no-dive zones will mean ten of Cayman’s more than 365 dive sites will be off-limits to divers.

On Grand Cayman’s west side where four public moorings including Darvin’s Theory will be closed to divers. The DOE said these moorings may remain for use by fishermen and other boating activity.

In South Sound’s no-dive zone, two public moorings will be off-limits to divers, but open for other boaters.

In East End’s new no-dive zone, which is also designated a marine reserve, one public mooring will be removed. Snorkeling from shore or at the reef would still be allowed.

There are no dive sites in the existing no-dive zones in North Side, but in Rum Point’s new no-dive zone, two dive moorings will be removed.

There are no dive sites affected by the new no-dive zone on the southeast coast of Cayman Brac.

In Little Cayman a massive marine reserve on the island’s east end is also designated a no-dive zone, meaning the Blacktip tunnels public mooring would be removed.

Divers may be pained to know ten dive sites will be forever closed to scuba, but on the bright side, there are still plenty of other options to enjoy.

