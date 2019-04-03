Tomlinson Furniture
Ten Cayman dive sites to close under new Marine Park Enhancements

April 2, 2019
Joe Avary
Enhanced marine parks regulations are soon on their way to Cabinet.

These include adding four new no-dive zones around Grand Cayman and one each in the sister islands.

The Department of Environment said the new no-dive zones will mean ten of Cayman’s more than 365 dive sites will be off-limits to divers.

On Grand Cayman’s west side where four public moorings including Darvin’s Theory will be closed to divers.  The DOE said these moorings may remain for use by fishermen and other boating activity.

In South Sound’s no-dive zone, two public moorings will be off-limits to divers, but open for other boaters.

In East End’s new no-dive zone, which is also designated a marine reserve, one public mooring will be removed. Snorkeling from shore or at the reef would still be allowed.

There are no dive sites in the existing no-dive zones in North Side, but in Rum Point’s new no-dive zone, two dive moorings will be removed.

There are no dive sites affected by the new no-dive zone on the southeast coast of Cayman Brac.

In Little Cayman a massive marine reserve on the island’s east end is also designated a no-dive zone, meaning the Blacktip tunnels public mooring would be removed.

Divers may be pained to know ten dive sites will be forever closed to scuba, but on the bright side, there are still plenty of other options to enjoy.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

