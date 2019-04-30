Two teens arrested for vandalism, police make connection to John Gray HS burglary

Two teenage boys were swiftly apprehended in connection with a vandalism spree in the Webster’s Estates and Walker’s Road areas.

Neighbours told Cayman 27 the mother of one of the juveniles turned her son in to police Saturday (27 April), after flooding social media with images and CCTV footage of the vandalism.

And now, we are learning that this incident is connected to another at John Gray High School.

Webster’s Estates resident Carol Hay said her home was one of at least six targeted in a vandalism spree which included shattered windscreens and other serious damage to property.

“It’s shocking, upsetting, and we are very angry, but we came together, put a lot out on the media and we got quick results,” said Ms. Hay.

She credited neighbours for quickly pooling their information in a community email group, including multiple CCTV videos, to assist police in making a swift apprehension.

“In just over 24 hours the perpetrators were caught,” said Ms. Hay.

Barely a trace remains of the vulgarities and gang imagery Ms. Hay discovered crudely spray painted on her wall Friday (26 April) morning.

“I would have tarred and feathered them, that was my first response,” said Ms. Hay.

But upon reflection, Ms. Hay said cooler heads prevailed.

“We have been reliably informed that they are two 13-year-old boys, and it is my understanding as well that the mom turned in one of the boys and they subsequently found the other lad,” said Ms. Hay. Iit is my firm opinion that these children should not go to prison, prison is not the answer.”

“I have to give that parent, really, kudos for having taking that initiative to bring her son into the police station, that is bravery, that is commendable,” said George Town South MLA Barbara Connolly.

Ms. Connolly also serves as Councillor for youth. She agreed that incarceration, in this case, is not the answer.

“Why are they behaving this way, is it for attention, is it for love, is it for social issues at home? Whatever the cases we really need to reach out to these young people,” said Ms. Connolly.

“Most of us have CCTV and audio recordings, so we do protect our property because we realize that we could be the target of crime,” said Ms. hay.

Ms. Hay told Cayman 27 her neighbours’ quick, coordinated response, and the subsequent swift arrests from police both send a strong message that would-be vandals in her neighbourhood are going to get caught fast.

And there are new developments as of Monday afternoon.

Police said they’ve determined this criminal activity is linked to a burglary at John Gray High School on Wednesday evening.

Several computers were smashed, other additional property was damaged, and a fire extinguisher was stolen in that incident.

