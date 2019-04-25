US gun accused dies

An American cruise shipper facing retrial here for possession of an unlicensed gun dies unexpectedly.

According to a US Wisconsin obituary notice 68 year-old Carol Ann McNeill-Skorupan passed away last Thursday (18 April.)

Ms. McNeill-Skorupan was charged with firearm possession after a gun was found in her luggage.

That suitcase was shipped here to meet the cruise ship she was a passenger on after it was misplaced.

Miss McNeill-Skorupan had not returned to Cayman for her first trial after being bailed.

She was tried in her absence.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict.

A date for a new trial was set for September.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

