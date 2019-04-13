Warning from the chair: MLAs told to hold same-sex comments

A warning from the Speaker’s chair advising lawmakers to stop discussing the ongoing same-sex marriage battle.

It was at the start of Friday’s (12 April) LA session.

House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush went on the offensive, taking Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller to task over comments he made on government radio Friday morning.

The Speaker reminded members that there is a court matter pending on the issue of same-sex marriages.

“I am saying it is time, leave it as is. There are appeals in front of us. There is no need for us to take this further. Mind you we are under attack, that’s my position. But we know how to deal with that,” said Speaker Bush.

Mr.Miller had commented on the Speaker’s lack of action when Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour used the term “gay-pril” in the LA this week. The Minister chuckled and winked after saying it, while some MLAs could be heard giggling.

Mr. Bush said he did not hear it, but described it as a Freudian slip.

He also said the term “gay-pril” is used by the LGBTQ community.

Mr. Miller declined to comment on the Speaker’s remarks.

