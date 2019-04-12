Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
News

Water Authority details ‘significant investment’ in Cayman Brac

April 11, 2019
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Water Authority Cayman says it plans to continue its infrastructure investments in Cayman Brac.

Last month, Water Authority Director Gelia Frederick van Genderen said the utility plans to make significant investment in order to expand production and storage capacity due to the expansion of Brac’s water pipeline.

She told Cayman 27 plans are in the works to re-locate the Water Authority’s production facility to the bluff.

“We will also be moving our production facility to a location up on the bluff which is more secure from flooding and influence from hurricanes,” said Ms. Frederick van Genderen in a March interview.

She said government’s intended expansion of the East/West arterial here on Grand Cayman provide an opportunity for the Water Authority to add another pipeline for reliability and flexibility.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – April 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: