Water Authority details ‘significant investment’ in Cayman Brac

Water Authority Cayman says it plans to continue its infrastructure investments in Cayman Brac.

Last month, Water Authority Director Gelia Frederick van Genderen said the utility plans to make significant investment in order to expand production and storage capacity due to the expansion of Brac’s water pipeline.

She told Cayman 27 plans are in the works to re-locate the Water Authority’s production facility to the bluff.

“We will also be moving our production facility to a location up on the bluff which is more secure from flooding and influence from hurricanes,” said Ms. Frederick van Genderen in a March interview.

She said government’s intended expansion of the East/West arterial here on Grand Cayman provide an opportunity for the Water Authority to add another pipeline for reliability and flexibility.

