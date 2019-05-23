2019 Carnival season ends with CayMAS

CayMAS revelers took over the streets of Grand Cayman on Saturday (18 May). It was the last time they will be jumping up in CayMAS as a stand-alone carnival event. Come next year Caymas and Batabano will be held on the same day. They will also follow the same route. Government announced earlier this month that both events will be held on the second weekend in May. Soca junkies made the best of what some are calling the end of an era.

