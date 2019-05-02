219 PR applications granted for 2019

More than 219 permanent residency applications get the green light during this year’s first three months.

That’s according to the latest numbers released Wednesday (1 May) by the Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration.

The ministry shared its first quarter statistical report.

It said from January to March a total of 264 PR applications were reviewed by the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board and a team of administrators and out of those applications, 26 were refused, 219 were granted and 19 were either withdrawn, deferred or disqualified due to being outside of the nine-year period.

Read the Ministry’s full release below.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration reports that the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board (CSPR) and a team of administrators, approved 219 permanent residency applications for Q1 of 2019.

According to the Q1 statistical report, a total of 264 PR applications were reviewed from January to March 2019, 26 were refused and 19 were either withdrawn by the applicant, deferred pending updated information needed from the applicant or did not qualify because the application was received after the nine-year cut-off.

Currently, 257 PR applications await final consideration from the CSPR board and administrators.

During the time period of February 2018 to March 2019, 1,823 PR applications were reviewed with 1,414 approved, 338 refused and 71 were either withdrawn by the applicant, deferred pending updated information needed from the applicant or did not qualify because the application was received after the nine-year cut-off.

Chief Officer, Wesley Howell, notes that of the 257 outstanding, 186 of those PR applications were submitted this year, with 71 PR applications from Q4 of 2018.

On 1 February 2019, Workforce Opportunities Residency Cayman (WORC) came into effect, assuming responsibility for the processing of all work permits, permanent residency and Caymanian status applications. Applications received on the first day of February and after, were filed under the new Immigration (Transition) Law, 2018.

“In light of WORC coming into force this year, CSPR board members and the team of administrators continue to maintain and provide a streamlined PR service,” Mr. Howell said. “Throughout the change process to develop WORC, we wanted to ensure that all permanent residency applications continued to be processed not only efficiently, but also with the appropriate degree of consideration.”

WORC’s Deputy Director for Labour Needs and Supply, Sian Pairaudeau, added: “The CSPR board and team of administrators remain committed to processing applications that meet the legislative requirements, while also diligently working on other applications that have to be dealt as part of their responsibility.”

Director of WORC, Sharon Roulstone, says the department’s new technology platforms and online services, which will be operational in the coming months of 2019, aim to deliver a more transparent PR and work permit regime for all customers.

“The new system was designed with our customers in mind, to best meet their needs, accelerate innovation and enhance collaboration with the business community,” she explained. “With the online platform, employees, employers and residents will be able to conveniently engage with WORC and receive enhanced service and expertise from WORC representatives.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

