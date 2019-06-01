Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News

47 ganja plants seized in Cayman Brac

May 31, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A tip-off leads police to 47 ganja plants on Cayman Brac.
They also detained a 60-year-old man.
He was held on suspicion of cultivating ganja.
The plants were found Wednesday (29 May) near Songbird Meadows.
Police also searched the man’s residence at a separate location.
There they found a small portion of ganja.
The man was warned and later bailed.

Read the police statement:

http://www.rcips.ky/47-ganja-plants-seized-in-cayman-brac-man-arrested-31-may

 

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Father’s Day
%d bloggers like this: