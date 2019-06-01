A tip-off leads police to 47 ganja plants on Cayman Brac.

They also detained a 60-year-old man.

He was held on suspicion of cultivating ganja.

The plants were found Wednesday (29 May) near Songbird Meadows.

Police also searched the man’s residence at a separate location.

There they found a small portion of ganja.

The man was warned and later bailed.

Read the police statement:

http://www.rcips.ky/47-ganja-plants-seized-in-cayman-brac-man-arrested-31-may

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

