6 White-Crowned pigeons released

Thursday (16 May) residents and tourists alike turned up at the Cayman Turtle Centre to participate in the release of six White-Crowned Pigeons. They are commonly known as the ball-pate. The release is apart of the Centre’s ongoing conservation programme. At the centre, they breed at-risk animals in captivity before releasing them into the wild. Cayman Turtle Centre Terrestrial Educator Geddes Hislop said it’s all about bringing about awareness on White-Crowned Pigeons.

“We want to start releasing birds on the other side, back into their habitat on the eastern districts, but we will continue to allow people to partake in it, because the more people we can reach in touch with, the more we can bring awareness and the more we can raise the image of Turtle Centre as not just turtles, but other endangered species,” said Mr. Hislop. So far 26 White-Crowned Pigeons have been released this year.

