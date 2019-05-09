Tomlinson Furniture
Environment News

9 more dogs dead from the 53 seized in Prospect

May 29, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

The Department of Agriculture (DOA) said nine more seized dogs have died. They said 41 dogs now remain in their care, that’s down from the original 53 animals they took from a residence in Prospect May 6th. The DOA said the dogs died from the parvovirus and adds that the virus is still existent at the DOA’s shelter. It remains under quarantine. The DOA said the quarantine will stay in place until the parvovirus is controlled.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Father’s Day
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
%d bloggers like this: