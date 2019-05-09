The Department of Agriculture (DOA) said nine more seized dogs have died. They said 41 dogs now remain in their care, that’s down from the original 53 animals they took from a residence in Prospect May 6th. The DOA said the dogs died from the parvovirus and adds that the virus is still existent at the DOA’s shelter. It remains under quarantine. The DOA said the quarantine will stay in place until the parvovirus is controlled.
9 more dogs dead from the 53 seized in Prospect
May 29, 2019
1 Min Read
About the author
Seaford Russell jr.
Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.
