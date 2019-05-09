9 more dogs dead from the 53 seized in Prospect

The Department of Agriculture (DOA) said nine more seized dogs have died. They said 41 dogs now remain in their care, that’s down from the original 53 animals they took from a residence in Prospect May 6th. The DOA said the dogs died from the parvovirus and adds that the virus is still existent at the DOA’s shelter. It remains under quarantine. The DOA said the quarantine will stay in place until the parvovirus is controlled.

