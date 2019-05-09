A slam dunk investment? Examining the economic impact of the Cayman Islands Classic

Cayman Islands Classic organizers along with Government met Wednesday (7 May) to formerly announce the eight-team field for the third edition of the NCAA tournament being held 25-27 November at the John Gray Gymnasium.

After two years, many wonder how the tournament impacts tourism in the Cayman Islands. Government says it checks all the boxes in the country’s efforts to make Cayman a sports tourism destination.

“This year, in my budget, is CI$75,000 to support this,” said Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell. “If we have 2,000 people that come and spend $2,000, we believe it’s a tremendous success. Our budget isn’t touched. This is money that we didn’t spend, with marketing done by the tournament. ”

Although a tourism ministry spokesperson told Cayman 27 revenue per month data is unavailable, Minister Kirkconnell says it’s a perfect fit in a month of historically low arrivals.

“The timing fits into a valley of arrivals when we have rooms available,” said Mr. Kirkconnell.

In its early years, the tournament has targeted a mix of large and small schools from colder climates who travel with a strong alumni. Last year, organizers says three planes were chartered to Grand Cayman for the tournament including one from eventual winner Creighton University out of the state of Nebraska. Mr. Kirkconnell says american college alumni are exactly who the country want as tourists.

“The alumni have qualified themselves as a prime visitor, because we know their income is above the mean,” said Mr. Kirkconnell. “That’s someone we are targeting. The gateway cities such as Tampa, we have direct flights. We make it easy for them to get here. That’s a win.”

Mr. Kirkconnell also projected a 70% return visitation based on what he calls ‘a three-generation tourism model’.

“The player on the team, the father who is the age of the coach, and the grandparents with them,” said Mr. Kirkconnell. “I guarantee the one who originally came to the tournament will return at a rate much higher than our average of 55%. The return is 70% of the guests that come down.”

A tournament spokesperson says the 2018 event generated over US $2,000,000. In addition, the Tourism Ministry’s website shows air arrivals are up for the month of November between 2017 and 2018 from 34,999 to 38,172; an increase of 8.31%. But there’s no way to tell how many of those visitors specifically came for the tournament. Regardless, Mr. Kirkconnell says it’s enough data to support the tournament for a third year.

“The number of people they bring, we can safely say, would not come to the Cayman Islands in that time slot if we didn’t have this tournament,” said Mr. Kirkconnell.

In 2019, the Cayman Islands Classic will feature two NCAA tournament teams, New Mexico State and Old Dominion, as well as three regular season champions. CayMax Sports Ltd. CEO Joe Wright says the tournament will continue to push for the best mix of teams in order to deliver an exciting on court product.

“People get to come out and see good college basketball, and see what college basketball is about,” said Mr. Wright. “We want North Carolina, Duke, and Kentucky. We want all those guys to come one day, but they have to see how the tournament develops. Coach Crean of Georgia asked us last year how we got such good referees. You can say ‘we want this team’ because they were winning, but the next year they don’t win. Cincinnati and Iowa were our big teams the first year, and Iowa didn’t even win a game. Second year, Clemson was top-20, Georgia was a big time school, but Creighton brought all the fans and won the tournament. I like our field this year. We are getting teams over here that don’t get invited to preseason tournaments. We will continue to grow.”

The vision is clear: more eyes on the Cayman Islands, the better. For Mr. Wright, it’s not about money. The Cayman Islands Classic is a passion project he aims to build alongside the likes of the Maui Classic, which offers ESPN coverage, and the Battle of Atlantis in Bahamas, which operates with a significantly bigger budget. Tack on geographical and financial influences in the United States, and Mr. Wright says elevating the tournament’s talent pool each year won’t be for lack of effort.

“The Maui Classic has been out there forever,” said Mr. Wright. “The tournament has more money. It’s taken them 35 years to do that. Teams are being paid $250,000 to go to the Bahamas. That’s why they’ve moved up the ladder so quickly. When you talk about a UCLA or UNLV, they are on the west coast, so they go to Maui or a tournament in California or Las Vegas. There are three or four tournaments in Nevada. Kentucky is a whole different story. They don’t go to a preseason tournament because they don’t feel they get everything out of it. They started having their own tournament, in their own gym, making their own money, keeping everything in house. When it comes to Duke, they always go where their recruits are from which is Chicago and New York. That’s where the first tournaments of the year are, so it’s hard to get them out of that trend, but we are working to get them down here.”

On the web, fans of college basketball are watching the Cayman Islands Classic. This year, tournament organizers say over one million of people were reached per game via live coverage on Facebook. Minister Kirkconnell is confident the new eyes on Grand Cayman were left with a good first impression.

“When you see top shelf facilities are available, right away you are appealing to the people who are looking for this kind of destination,” said Mr. Kirkconnell.

