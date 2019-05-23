ACC arrests public officer

The Anti-Corruption Commission re-arrests a public officer on bribery and fraud allegations.

The Commission said the 31-year-old Prospect man was held Wednesday (22 May) on suspicion of committing bribery of a public officer.

He was also held on suspicion of fraud on the government and breach of trust by a public officer.

The Commission did not release any other details in relation to this arrest.

From our records on the probe into corruption with English tests at the former Immigration department one public officer was among those initially questioned in the investigation. But he was released without charge, while the other officers held in the probe were charged.

Read the ACC release:

Press Release on Arrest_22 05 19

