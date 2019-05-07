Tomlinson Furniture
Sports

Angling: Who’s Ya Daddy, Reel Vibes top 22nd International Fishing Tournament

May 6, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Local anglers representing ‘Who’s Ya Daddy’ and ‘Reel Vibes’ took home top honours at the Cayman Islands Angling Club’s 22nd International Fishing Tournament held 2-5 May.

Captained by Stephen Ebanks, alongside anglers Waylon Bush and Pierre Foster, ‘Reel Vibes’ hauled in the heaviest catch of the weekend with an 83.7 lb Yellowfin Tuna, en route to the highest overall weight caught per boat at 469.3 lbs.

‘Who’s Ya Daddy’ took home the tournament’s Grand Slam with the heaviest catch of combined Yellowfin Tuna, Wahoo and Dolphin at 135 lbs. Captain Nicholas Powery and anglers Douglas Ebanks, Javahn Syms and Keisha Syms reeled in a 65.9 lb tuna, a tournament best of 52.6 lb Wahoo and a 16.5 lb Dolphin.

“The tournament was filled days with big waves and non-stop fishing action,” said Powery. “Although we started off slow on the first day, we came back with a vengeance on days two and three to secure the grand slam, heaviest overall Wahoo, along with biggest Wahoo and Tuna for small boats. We would like to thank the C.I Angling Club for once again hosting a professionally organized and run tournament which was enjoyed by both the local & visiting angling community.”

Heaviest Dolphin went to Pacesetter’s Samara Persaud for her 34.8 lb catch, while five teams tied for overall Blue Marlin releases with one per boat.

Overall, 45 teams and 178 anglers caught 16 Wahoo for a total of 412.2 lbs, 31 Yellowfin Tuna totaling 1688.50 lbs and 45 Dolphin weighing 918.3 lbs.

View all the results here.

 

 

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: