Athletics: Brown wins national title, Wray earns multi All-American honours

Cayman’s collegiate freshmen cleaned up at the 2019 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

After 19-year-old Daneliz Thomas broke her own Union College record and Cayman Islands national mark Thursday (23 May), Milligan College hurdler Rasheem Brown and Xavier-Louisiana University sprinter Shalysa Wray delivered equally impressive performances earning All-American honours.

After clocking a new personal best of 13.90 in preliminaries of the Men’s 110-metre hurdles Friday (24 May), the 19-year-old won the outdoor national title Saturday (25 May) with a time of 13.95. After winning the NAIA 60-metre national indoor title in March, Brown earned All-American honours making him the sixteenth athlete in NAIA history to win the indoor-outdoor hurdling double in the 54-year history of the Association.

After winning conference titles in two events, 19-year-old Wray broke her own school record in the preliminaries of the Women’s 200-metres with a time of 24.11. She finished fifth overall in the finals with a mark of 24.12. Wray also ran a personal best in the 100-metres clocking 11.77 in both the prelims and finals to finish fifth overall, as well as placing fifth as part of the 4×100-metre relay, and eighth overall as part of XULA’s 4×400-metre relay team, taking four All-American honours.

For the season, Wray set school records in both the 200-and 400-metres. According to XULA Athletics, she is the second ‘Golden Nugget’ in school history to earn both All-American honours and score finals points in multiple events at the NAIA National Championships.

Also competing was Central Methodist junior Pearl Morgan who placed 14th in the preliminaries of the women’s 400-metres with a time of 57.73.

View the results from the 2019 NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships here.

(Photo, Shalysa Wray: XULA Athletics)

